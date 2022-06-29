Barbaric violence has no place in civil society: KTR on Udaipur killing

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday condemned the barbaric broad daylight murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur and demanded stringent punishment for the culprits.

He tweeted, “Horrified & shocked beyond belief at the ghastly murder in Udaipur”.

This barbaric violence has no place in civil society & and the most stringent punishment should be given to the perpetrators through fast track court#UdaipurHorror — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 28, 2022

Udaipur killing

A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur’s Maldas street area on Tuesday. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading.

Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident.

Later, two accused were arrested. Internet service has been suspended for 24 hours in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid condemn killing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated.

“I am deeply shocked by the heinous murder in Udaipur. Brutality in the name of religion cannot be tolerated. Those who spread terror by this cruelty should be punished immediately,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi reacting to the Udaipur incident.

उदयपुर में हुई जघन्य हत्या से मैं बेहद स्तब्ध हूं।



धर्म के नाम पर बर्बरता बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। इस हैवानियत से आतंक फैलाने वालों को तुरंत सख़्त सज़ा मिले।



हम सभी को साथ मिलकर नफ़रत को हराना है। मेरी सभी से अपील है, कृपया शांति और भाईचारा बनाए रखें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 28, 2022

Appealing to maintain the peace, he wrote in the same tweet in Hindi, “We all have to defeat hate together. I appeal to all, please maintain peace and brotherhood.”

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid has also condemned the incident and said the crime is most heinous and no religion approves it.

“Udaipur killing most heinous and regrettable irrespective of the provocation assumed. We cannot allow our nation to be torn apart in this inhuman manner. No religion approves of killing human beings. Let us reaffirm positivity of faith,” Khurshid said.

With inputs from agencies