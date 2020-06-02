Barber tests positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two days after opening his shop, a 44-year old barber Praveen developed the symptoms of coronavirus such as cough and fever. He has then tested positive for coronavirus.

On suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus, the man went to a private hospital on Saturday. After his reports turned positive, he was shifted to Fever hospital in the city.

The sanitation workers disinfected the shop and his house. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the primary and secondary contacts of the patient. The tests were held on barber’s wife, son and his two employees and a five-year-old. All were home quarantined.

It is learned that around 50 people are said to have had a hair cut or shave in the shop since he opened the shop. The authorities launched a hunt to trace all the contacts of the barber.

