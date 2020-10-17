BARC India remains committed to its stakeholders

Mumbai, Oct 17 : Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India on Saturday released a statement underlining the fact that the body aimed at ensuring television channels were committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem, and that BARC remains committed to its stakeholders.

The statement read: “Over the last several days, there have been various news reports as regard to television ratings and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India). BARC India as an Industry body has representation from bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies. BARC India owns and manages a transparent, accurate and inclusive TV audience measurement system.

“BARC is providing the necessary assistance to the ongoing investigation by law enforcement agency and this should be seen in the light of larger stability of the panel and in the interests of self-regulation, rather than in isolated cases of particular channels which leads to a distortion of facts.

“Our efforts on combating infiltration are focused on the individual(s) responsible for these activities and we firmly believe that television channels are committed to maintaining a clean and transparent ecosystem.

“BARC’s management team works with full confidence and support of Board and the various Committees. BARC continues to be driven by only one goal: to generate ratings that its subscribers rely on which are deeply rooted in science, report with the greatest sense of responsibility and truly reflect ‘What India Watches’,” the statement concluded.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.