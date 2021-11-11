UP: Differently-abled Muslim boy assaulted by police in Bareilly

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, a 14-year-old differently-abled Muslim boy was brutally assaulted by two patrol cops. The incident was caught on CCTV, the video of which has gone viral nowBareilly police officials said that the two assaulters have been suspended and further action is being pursued against them.

In UP's Bareilly district, a specially abled boy (amputated right hand) was brutally beaten up by two patrol cops. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/mE3ih66wWf — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 11, 2021

The boy, in a video statement, can be heard saying that the policemen asked him if he was selling fish and when he replied affirmatively, they said that he was doing something illegal and asked for a 50% cut. When the boy refused they beat him up with a lathi (baton). The sobbing boy narrated the entire incident, the account of which has gone viral on Twitter.

Statement of the victim who broke into tears while narrating his ordeal. pic.twitter.com/5XnNuJy0jc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 11, 2021

The senior sub-inspector of police in Bareilly stated that the two constables have been suspended and further strict action is being taken against them. “We will not tolerate this kind of behavior,” he remarked in a video from the official Twitter handle of Bareilly police.