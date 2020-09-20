Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Adityanath said all districts of the division have rich social-cultural resources

By Mansoor Published: 21st September 2020 12:20 am IST
yogi adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park.

According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon.

He said this while reviewing the development work of the Bareilly division. The division comprises Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, and Shahjahanpur districts.

Adityanath said all districts of the division have rich social-cultural resources, which hold great potential for development.

The Smart City project of Bareilly should be executed in an expeditious manner so that it sets an example, he said, directing to speed up road projects.

READ:  Manish Sisodia tests COVID positive

Adityanath told officials that no road project should remain pending, especially in Pilibhit, a border district.

There are 14 ongoing projects worth over Rs 50 crore each in the division, of which 10 are in Bareilly, two in Pilibhit, one each in Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts, the statement said.

In addition to this, eight road projects of over Rs 50 crore each are in progress in the division, it said.

The Bareilly division was praised for effective control of COVID-19. The CM, however, cautioned against lowering the guard and said for the next six months, precaution is a must.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close