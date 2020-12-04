Barman’s late cameo, Prasad’s 4 wkts steal win for Tapan

Kolkata, Dec 3 : Ramesh Prasad’s four-wicket haul and Prayas Ray Barman’s late cameo with the bat sealed a two-wicket win for Tapan Memorial against Kalighat Club in a low-scoring affair in Bengal T20 Challenge here at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 109 runs, Tapan were reduced to 84/8 wickets while Barman kept his cool to smash three sixes en route to his 14-ball 25 and helped his team earn four points.

“I had faith in my abilities and knew if we can take it deep there’s a chance to win this match. I practiced big hitting and believed that if I can stay till the end, I will be able to win this match for my team. I tried my best and thankfully our plan worked,” said Barman after the match.

Electing to bat first Kalighat amassed 108 losing all wickets in 19 overs as Prasad ran riot with his third four-wicket haul of the tournament.

Prasad bagged four wickets for just 10 runs in his four overs along with Sandipan Das’ three for 21 while Sudip Chatterjee was the highest scorer for Kalighat with 26 off as many balls.

“When I saw the wicket at first it was dry and knew the spinners are gonna get help from this. We would’ve bowled first and thankfully they chose to bat after winning the toss. We bowled well, Prayas batted beautifully at the end,” Prasad told CAB Media.

While defending Kalighat spinner Gani ripped apart Tapan Memorial batting lineup to make the target of 109 runs harder to reach for their opponents by picking up his first four-wicket haul of the tournament but Prayas’ late fiery knock snatched the match from them as Tapan finished on 109/8 in 19.5 overs.

Gani finished with a figures of 4/19 while other bowlers Amit Kuila, Toufiq Mondal, Sourav Mondal bagged one wicket apiece.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.