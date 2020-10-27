Baroda bypoll: BJP-JJP alliance will win, says Haryana minister

Gurugram, Oct 27 : Haryana Electricity Minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh said on Tuesday that the BJP-JJP alliance will win the Baroda bye-election because the people are very cynical and they need an MLA who works for the common man.

“The Baroda bypoll campaign is in the last phase and people of the Baroda constuency are eager to vote in favour of the BJP-JJP candidate. People are with the government and they have prepared their minds on whom to elect,” Singh said.

The minister was the chief guest at a function in Gurugram on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the second term of the current state government.

Responding to questions of media after the event, the minister claimed the victory of the BJP-JJP alliance candidate in the Baroda bypoll on November 3, saying that he is going to visit Baroda on Wednesday and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be there on October 29.

“The opposition has made their perception that whatever the government does, the opposition has to criticise it,” the minister said.

Singh said that criticism should also be constructive and that “we are doing our work”.

Chaudhary who also hold jail minister portfolio said that the prisons across the state are safe and no incident of jailbreak came to the fore and no encounter took place inside the jail premises.

To a question about electricity supply in Gurugram, Singh said that on an average 23.51 hours of electricity is being provided here.

“The electricity corporation that was earlier running in loss, is now earning profit, which is a big achievement of the present government,” Singh added.

Source: IANS

