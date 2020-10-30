Barrackpore BJP leader’s murder: CID arrests 2 sharpshooters

Kolkata, Oct 30 : The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two Bihar-based sharpshooters in connection with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Shukla’s murder.

The duo has been identified as Sujit Kumar Rai, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, and Roshan Kumar Yadav from Vaishali district in Bihar.

The arrests were made after a joint operation by the state CID sleuths and Ludhiana Police. They were brought to Kolkata and produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) in Barrackpore on Friday.

The CID took over the case from the Barrackpore Commissiomerate and had made three arrests earlier in connection with the killing of Shukla.

Sources said that both Rai and Yadav were directly involved in the murder of Shukla.

Shukla was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Barrackpore’s Titagarh locality in the North 24 Parganas district on October 4 when he was standing near the Titagarh police station area. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Source: IANS

