Barring a few, Telangana suspends registration activities

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 7th September 2020 9:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana governments move to bring in a new Revenue Bill, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday issued orders suspending all registration-related activities, barring a few, from September 8 in the state until further instructions.

Government sources had earlier said that the new revenue bill may be introduced in the ongoing assembly session to replace the existing one, to streamline the department.

“Accordingly as per the powers vested under Rule 5 of the Telangana Registration Rules under the Registration Act 1908, holidays are declared with effect from September 8 until further orders for all Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices in the state in respect of all registration services under the Registration Act, 1908,” the Orders said.

However, registration of will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services shall continue, as usual, it further said.

