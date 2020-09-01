Bars, pubs in Karnataka allowed resuming service from Sept 1

It also cites the government's revenue as one of the reasons for the decision.

By Mansoor Published: 1st September 2020 1:35 pm IST
bar-pub
Representation image

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has allowed bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in the state to serve liquor from Tuesday with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

There were restrictions on serving liquor since March when the lockdown was enforced first, and until now only takeaways were allowed at these establishments.

They have been instructed to strictly follow the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

The order by the Excise Commissioner said such relaxations were already in place in states like Assam, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

READ:  Arthvyavastha Ki Baat, Rahul Gandhi Ke Sath: Cong leader’s video on Economy

It also cites the government’s revenue as one of the reasons for the decision.

The Karnataka government had in May had allowed the sale of liquor through MRP outlets.

This was followed by permission for bars, microbreweries, pubs and others to clear out their stocks, but in-house service was not allowed.

Though many of these establishments have welcomed the government’s decision, they also have expressed apprehensions that it may take a while for the business to pick up with the pandemic situation still around.

Manager of one such bar said it will take a few days to restart the service and we are preparing for it with required stocks, we have also asked our staff, who were out without work to get back, we need to train them with safety protocols that need to be followed.

READ:  COVID-19 pandemic: Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh

Also, the city’s main markets, K R Market and Kalasipalya market that had remained shut for some time now following a spike in coronavirus cases in the city have been allowed to start their operations from Tuesday.

Officials have said they have taken necessary precautionary measures and marshals have been deployed to check violation of norms and protocols to contain COVID-19 spread.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close