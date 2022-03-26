Baseer Ali hits the road with ‘Roadies 18’

Mumbai: TV personality and model Baseer Ali has joined the youth-based reality show MTV ‘Roadies 18’ as one of the contestants.

Season 18 will be hosted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been hosting the show for the past many years. Baseer opens up on coming back on the show after almost five years and his experience with Sonu Sood as a host.

Baseer says: “Embarking on an all-new adventurous expedition with Sonu Sood sir has been no less than an honour for me.”

Baseer started his career with MTV India’s ‘Roadies Rising’. He rose to fame after participating in ‘Splitsvilla 10’ and later emerging as a winner.

Also Read Aadhi, Nikki Galrani announce their engagement

He shares further his experience of shooting in South Africa and adds: “Shot in the picturesque locales of South Africa, there were several moments during the shooting of the show which took me back in time. While fans are waiting for this season’s premiere with bated breath, I’d like to assure them that it’s worth the wait.”

The other contestants who are part of the show includes dancer, rapper and internet sensation Ashish Bhatia, MTV ‘Splitsvilla 11’ fame Aarushi Dutta and Kevin Almasifar, who was part of MTV Roadies in 2019 and also participated in ‘Splitsvilla 13’.

MTV ‘Roadies – Journey in South Africa’ is starting from April 8 at 7 pm.