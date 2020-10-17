Basit Bilal stands out as role model for youth in militancy-hit Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 17 : Emerging from Jammu and Kashmir’s worst militancy affected district of Pulwama, 18-year old Basit Bilal Khan has proved that the youth of Kashmir is second to none in academic excellence and chasing dreams for a better tomorrow.

Bilal has secured 695 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam, the result of which was declared on Friday.

Securing over 96 per cent marks while preparing for his exam in his native Ratnipora village is no mean achievement for Bilal.

For more than 80 days during the year of Bilal’s preparation for NEET, the Internet had remained suspended in Pulwama district because of security reasons.

And for the remaining period, the speed of the Internet remained restricted to 2G, which has still not been increased in Bilal’s home district.

Talking to reporters about his success, Bilal said he has to thank God, his teachers and parents who helped him realise his dream.

“I hoped to qualify, but did not think I would score so high”, Bilal said.

Bilal wants to serve people in whatever capacity he gets to do so. Speaking about the problems of the youth in his home district and elsewhere in Kashmir, he said, “Children get involved in odd and evil things because their parents are not giving enough time to them and the remaining gap forces them to take harsh steps”.

Bilal’s success is sure to reopen the window of hope for hundreds of local youth who feel deprived of opportunities and avenues because of the difficult times the Valley is passing through.

“If Bilal can do it despite such difficulties of accessing the Internet, the uncertain law and order situation and the problem of reaching out to the academic material and assistance, I have no doubt that scores of our boys and girls will repeat his success in the future”, said Muzaffar Ahmad, a retired college principal.

Source: IANS

