Bats died in UP due to brain stroke: IVRI report

Lucknow: The death of bats in eastern Uttar Pradesh, which led to panic in the area, was not due to coronavirus as was believed. The post-mortem report of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly states that the bats died due to brain haemorrhage, caused by excessive heat.

IVRI Director, Doctor R. K. Singh said that there were no traces of coronavirus or rabies in the dead bats.

“The bats have a high immunity level and are not affected by any pathogen — virus or bacteria — though they can be carriers of the virus,” he said.

On May 26, 52 bats had been found dead in a mango orchard in Gorakhpur and a large number of bats were found dead in the Ballia district a day later.

Temperatures in both the districts were above 44 degree Celsius on these days.

The post-mortem report of the bats that died in Ballia is awaited.

Source: IANS

