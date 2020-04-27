Battle against coronavirus: Baba Ramdev reveals breathing exercise

New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev revealed breathing exercise to clear the respiratory system and to conduct self-testing for COVID-19.

Demonstrating the special pranayama, Ujjai, he said that during the exercise, one has to contract throat, inhale, hold it for a while and then gradually exhale.

Self-testing for COVID-19

He claimed that if persons with chronic hypertension, heart problems, diabetes and the elderly hold their breath for 30 seconds, they have not contracted coronavirus. Healthy persons should be able to hold it for one minute. He further said that if anyone applied mustard oil to the nostrils, coronavirus will flow into the stomach. In the stomach, the virus will die in the acids, he added.

Oxygen supply to body

In the show, e-Agenda Aaj Tak, he asked people to perform Yoga at home during the lockdown. He claimed that reduced oxygen supply to the body is the main cause for most diseases.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India climbed to 28380. As per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday, 1463 new cases and 60 deaths were reported.

