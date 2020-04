Battle against coronavirus: List of hotspots in India released

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry has released the list of hotspots in the country. The Ministry identified 170 districts as hotspots and 207 as non-hotspots.

Classification

It may be mentioned that the districts were classified based on the number of coronavirus cases reported. Districts with the higher number of cases are classified as hotspots. A list of non-hotspots consists of the district where cases have been reported.

Districts with no COVID-19 cases have been labeled as green zones.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry said that states have been issued guidelines for dealing with COVID-19 hotspots across the country and special teams will search for new patients.

Here is the list of hotspots districts with larger outbreak

State/UT District Andhra Pradesh Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Guntur Andhra Pradesh Spsr Nellore Andhra Pradesh Prakasam Andhra Pradesh Krishna Andhra Pradesh YSR Andhra Pradesh West Godavari Andhra Pradesh Chittor Andhra Pradesh Vishakapatnam Andhra Pradesh East Godavari Andhra Pradesh Anantapur Bihar Siwan Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Korba Delhi South Delhi South East Delhi Shahdara Delhi West Delhi North Delhi Central Delhi New Delhi Delhi East Delhi South West Gujarat Ahmadabad Gujarat Vadodara Gujarat Surat Gujarat Bhavnagar Gujarat Rajkot Haryana Nuh Haryana Gurugram Haryana Palwal Haryana Faridabad J and K Srinagar J and K Bandipora J and K Baramulla J and K Jammu J and K Udhampur J and K Kupwara Karnataka Bengaluru Urban Karnataka Mysuru Karnataka Belagavi Kerala Kasaragod Kerala Kannur Kerala Ernakulam Kerala Malappuram Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Pathanamthitta MP Indore MP Bhopal MP Khargone MP Ujjain MP Hoshangabad Maharashtra Mumbai Maharashtra Pune Maharashtra Thane Maharashtra Nagpur Maharashtra Sangli Maharashtra Ahmednagar Maharashtra Yavatmal Maharashtra Aurangabad Maharashtra Buldhana Maharashtra Mumbai Suburban Maharashtra Nashik Odisha Khordha Punjab SAS Nagar Punjab Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar Punjab Jalandhar Punjab Pathankot Rajasthan Jaipur Rajasthan Tonk Rajasthan Jodhpur Rajasthan Banswara Rajasthan Kota Rajasthan Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Jaisalmer Rajasthan Bhilwara Rajasthan Bikaner Rajasthan Jhalawar Rajasthan Bharatpur Tamil Nadu Chennai Tamil Nadu Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Erode Tamil Nadu Vellore Tamil Nadu Dindigul Tamil Nadu Villupuram Tamil Nadu Tiruppur Tamil Nadu Theni Tamil Nadu Namakkal Tamil Nadu Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu Madurai Tamil Nadu Tuticorin Tamil Nadu Karur Tamil Nadu Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu Kanniyakumari Tamil Nadu Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Thiruvallur Tamil Nadu Thiruvarur Tamil Nadu Salem Tamil Nadu Nagapattinam Telangana Hyderabad Telangana Nizamabad Telangana Warangal Urban Telangana Ranga Reddy Telangana JogulambaGadwal Telangana Medcchal Malkajgiri Telangana Karimnagar Telangana Nirmal UP Agra UP Gautam Buddha Nagar UP Meerut UP Lucknow UP Ghaziabad UP Shaharanpur UP Shamli UP Firozabad UP Moradabad Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Kolkata West Bengal Howrah West Bengal Medinipur East West Bengal 24 Paraganas North

Here is the list of hotspots districts with clusters

State/UT Districts Andaman and Nicobar Islands South Andamans Assam Golaghat Assam Marigon Assam Nalbari Assam Goalpura Assam Dhubri Bihar Munger Bihar Begusarai Bihar Gaya Chhattisgarh Raipur Delhi North West Gujarat Patan Haryana Ambala Haryana Karnai HP Solan HP Una HP Sirmaur HP Chamba HP Kangra J and K Shopian J and K Rajouri Jharkhand Ranchi Jharkhand Bokaro Karnataka Dakshina Kannada Karnataka Bidar Karnataka Kalaburgi Karnataka Bagalkote Karnataka Dharwad Kerala Wayanad Ladakh Kargil MP Morena Maharashtra Kolhapur Maharashtra Amravati Maharashtra Palghar Odisha Bhadrak Punjab Mansa Punjab Amritsar Punjab Ludhiana Punjab Moga Rajasthan Udaipur Telangana Nalgonda UP Bulandshahr UP Sitapur UP Basti UP Baghpat Uttarakhand Nainital Uttarakhand Udam Singh Nagar

Coronavirus cases in India

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 11,439, while 377 people have succumbed to the disease and 1,305 people have been cured.

The total number of active cases in the country is 9,756. A total of 1,076 cases have been added in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry.

No community transmission has been noticed so far, though there have been some local outbreaks.

