Battle between people of India and BJP,says Chidambaram over CAA

Chennai: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said it is a battle between people of India and BJP.

“It is not a battle between Muslims and Central Government. But, it is a battle between the people of India and BJP. We are supposed to speak about the economy. However, we are talking about CAA and NRC. Why? Because protest is going on everywhere,” Chidambaram said at a seminar here.

“Many have not read about the CAA. That’s why the government lies. They say it will not affect people who live in India. Then who will be affected by it?” he said.

Protests erupted in parts of the country in December last year on the Act, which grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Meanwhile, when Chidambaram was addressing the gathering, a huge flex board came crashing down on the dais in close proximity behind him.

However, the Congress leader continued speaking and the board was fixed later. No one was injured in the incident.