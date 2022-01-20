Battle for UP: Akhilesh to contest from Karhal in Mainpuri

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from Karhal in Mainpuri district.

According to party sources, a decision was taken at a meeting here on Thursday. Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered ‘safe’ for the Samajwadi leadership. This is the first time that Akhilesh will be contesting the Assembly elections.

SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Akhilesh contesting the elections, the entire party cadre is excited and the people know that they will be electing not a legislator but a chief minister.