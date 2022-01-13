SP leader sends air ticket for Yogi Adityanath, Aligarh lock for BJP

Two days ago Singh had shared screenshot of air ticket he had booked for Yogi Adityanath

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 13th January 2022 8:44 am IST
Not 'kabristan', BJP using public money for temples: UP CM Yogi
Yogi Adityanath (Representation Image)

Lucknow: First he booked an air ticket for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for March 11 to Gorakhpur and now he has ordered a lock from Aligarh for Swatantra Dev Singh at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow.

I.P. Singh, Samajwadi Party spokesman, apparently believes in getting maximum publicity with minimum effort.

Following the resignations of four BJP MLAs, including minister Swami Prasad Maurya, on Tuesday, I.P. Singh tweeted that he had placed an order for a lock that would be delivered to the BJP office so that their leaders can lock it up and go home after March 10 — the day votes will be counted.

MS Education Academy

Two days ago, Singh had shared a screenshot of an air ticket he had booked for ‘Mr Yogi Adityanath’ for March 11 on an Air India flight to Gorakhpur.

“I have done this as a goodwill gesture. Yogi Adityanath has been the chief minister for five years and deserves an air ticket for homeward journey,” he told reporters.

I.P. Singh, incidentally, was in the BJP before he was expelled in 2019 for praising Akhilesh Yadav. He joined the Samajwadi Party and is now one of the most vocal critics of the BJP.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button