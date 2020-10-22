Battle of the biggies: Modi, Rahul to address rallies in Bihar on Friday

Patna, Oct 22 : With campaigning for assembly elections on at full swing in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will add further heft and heat to the proceedings from Friday.

Prime Minister Modi will launch his campaign on Friday by addressing a rally at Dehri in Rohtas district. This will be followed by a second rally at Gaya’s historic Gandhi Maidan venue and the third at Bhagalpur.

According to the BJP, the Prime Minister will address 12 election rallies in Bihar. A BJP leader said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also attend several election meetings along with the Prime Minister.

For the Congress, Rahul Gandhi will also address two election rallies on Friday. Congress legislative council member Prem Chand Mishra said that Rahul will hold his first rally at Hisua in Nawada while his second rally will be held at Kahalgaon.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to accompany him at Hisua.

In Bihar, polling for the 243-member assembly elections in three phases will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, while counting will take place on November 10.

The first phase will go to polls for 71 assembly seats on November 28, while the second phase will go to 94 seats on November 3 and 78 seats in the last phase on November 7.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.