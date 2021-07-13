Battlegrounds Mobile India partners Musk’s Tesla for game

New Delhi: Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton on Tuesday announced that its partnership with Elon Musk’s EV maker Tesla will allow players to drive a Tesla Model Y and can experience the autopilot feature available in the game.

With a new update for the game after its official launch, players can enter the Gigafactory and watch the production of a Tesla Model Y from start to finish.

They can then drive away in their new car and also experience the ground-breaking autopilot feature available in all Tesla vehicles, the company said in a statement.

A self-driving Tesla Semi will also spawn randomly on rural roads and automatically run along specific routes. Players can deal damage to the Semi to force its supply boxes to drop and obtain combat supplies.

The game’s classic mode has also been updated to include an all-new weapon, the MG3, as well as a new feature to toss medical items to your squad mates in those clutch situations.

The MG3, which can take up to a 6X scope and no other attachments, is a light machine gun that may be obtained by airdrops while playing classic maps apart from Karakin.

Instead, the M249, which was previously airdropped, will now appear directly on the map for loot.

A multitude of features has been introduced the make the gameplay better.

For the first time, gyroscope sensitivity can be changed, Third Person Perspective (TPP) camera angles can be tuned, and ammo indicators allow for more finesse in strategy.

The company said that 90FPS is now supported on a host of new devices, while a graphical option lower than smooth has been added for low-end devices.

Krafton also announced the Royale Pass Month system, RPM1 for the inaugural month, for Battlegrounds Mobile India in this update.

The new Mission Ignition mode will have six major places on the Erangel map which will be transformed into research and energy facilities.

Players will be able to enjoy a whole new method of tactically manipulating the game with the addition of combat features such as patrol robots, information collectors. The automatic Hyperline which transports players is another eye-catching feature.

The game has surpassed 34 million registered users within a week after its release and has also been ranked first among top free games on Google Play.

The game also recorded a highest of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users.