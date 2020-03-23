Bazaars bustle with shoppers; police ask calm

Nihad Amani and Mohammad Hussain

Hyderabad: As dawn started releasing sun rays, people who were ‘locked down’ in their homes began coming out. They were on the streets and roads to buy milk for their children and meat, vegetables and fruits for the other folks at home.

“It is good that the Chief Minister has announced that there will be no bar on buying groceries. But people are apprehensive. They not only want to buy for today but also for the days to come,” K Sataiah, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

The public, however, was in for a shock and the prices of vegetables and fruits shot up beyond their imagination.

For instance tomatoes that sold for Rs. 20 per kg until day before yesterday were now being sold for Rs 80 per kg. At the same time the onion prices doubled to Rs 40 per kg from Rs 20 per kg a day earlier.

Mir Alam Mandi, Saidabad Mandi, Rythu Bazaar, Gudimalkapur Market, Sultan Bazaar, Moazzam Jahi Market and Narayanguda Market among others had no space to walk as people thronged shop and make-shift shops.

The Police Officers taking rounds of the city have been explaining to the people that the bazaars would remain open all along but to little no effect.

The mutton prices had gone up from Rs 700 per kg to Rs 800 per kg. The only relief was poultry which remained within the public range.

