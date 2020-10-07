BB 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary blessed with baby boy, gets trolled

Chandigarh: Haryanvi actor-dance performer Sapna Chaudary, who won hearts with her amazing performance in Bigg Boss season 11, has welcomed a baby boy in this world. The news was confirmed by Sapna’s husband Veer Sahu, who posted a video on his social media page to welcome the latest addition in their perfect family.

Veer Sahu confirmed the news

On October 6, 2020, popular Haryanvi Singer, Veer Sahu took to his Facebook page and posted a 26-minutes long video in which he informed everyone about his and Sapna Choudhary’s secret wedding and that they’ve welcomed a baby boy.

Veer Sahu also revealed that both Sapna and their baby are healthy and fit and he’ll soon post a video or picture with him for some doubters out there, who might think that it’s fake news just because Sapna Chaudhary hasn’t posted anything.

Sapna Chaudhary gets trolled

Sapna Chaudhary keeps her personal life private, and after hearing the news about Sapna becoming a mother, there were people, who started judging her character and raised questions like, when did she marry and so on.

However, Veer Sahu came out in support of his wife and gave a strong response to all those, who are pointing fingers at Sapna’s character. In the Facebook live video, where he confirmed that they have been blessed with a baby boy, he said that it is nobody’s business to know, when did they get married, when did they conceive a child.

He further said that he is speaking as a family person, somebody’s husband, and doesn’t believe in making his personal life public. Veer Sahu also added that he and Sapna Chaudhary got married on New Year’s eve under circumstances where his uncle was on his death bed due to cancer.

Sapna’s husband also said that he does not want publicity, nor is he seeking TRP and doesn’t want to be in the limelight. He requested everyone to let him live a normal life.

Veer Sahu also expressed his anger at a certain section of people, who are raising their voice against them, and questioned where were they when their family was in trouble.

Everything to know about Sapna Chaudhary

For unversed, Haryana’s pop queen, Sapna Choudhary is a cultural icon for every girl of this country, who dreams of making a name for herself in the industry. The actress had risen to fame when one of her dancing videos on the popular song, Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kaajal at a local event had gone viral on the internet and has over 378 million views on YouTube.