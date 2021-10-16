BB 15: Afsana Khan throws slipper at Shamita; Salman, Gauahar reacts

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 game is getting tougher for the contestants with each passing day. Rivalries and chaos have erupted like never before. In just the second week, the audience is witnessing ugly fights among the housemates, thanks to the ‘Gharwasis vs Junglewasis’ theme.

The show made headlines last week for Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali’s major fight where the latter used abusive words against Pratik and his family. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan schooling Pratik over his behaviour after he broke Bigg Boss properties.

Salman Khan schools Afsana Khan

In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will target Afsana Khan over her distasteful comments against Shamita Shetty. In a new promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, Salman Khan is seen calling out Afsana Khan for age-shaming and body-shaming Shamita Shetty.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan locked horns in yesterday’s episode. The singer was seen throwing slippers at Shamita and even used distasteful remarks against her. Both of them were seen losing control over each other.

Gauahar Khan expresses displeasure

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter and expressed her displeasure and also slammed Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty for their acts on Friday’s episode of the show.

Gauahar tweeted, “Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , and Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15.”