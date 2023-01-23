‘BB 16’: Salman to launch Priyanka Choudhary, says ‘I have something for you’

Salman was seen telling Priyanka to meet him after 'Bigg Boss 16' as he has "something for her"

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 23rd January 2023 6:29 pm IST
'BB 16': Salman to launch Priyanka Choudhary, says 'I have something for you'

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode has hinted that he may launch ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bollywood.

In the past, Salman has often been seen guiding Priyanka for her game in the show and has even taunted her for her behaviour. He had even once said that if she doesn’t change her atitude, then she won’t be getting any work.

However, fate has different plans for Priyanka as in the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Salman was seen telling Priyanka to meet him after ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as he has “something for her”.

In the same episode, Archana Gautam and Priyanka were seen talking about Salman’s statement. Where Archana said the superstar meant that a “film” awaits her.

In Saturday’s episode, Salman was seen speaking to former contestant Sajid Khan that he would want to work with Priyanka in the future, and he has plans to cast her in his movie.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button