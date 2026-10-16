BB 20: Nakul Dhull in secret room? Viral clip raises doubts

Mumbai: One eviction, plenty of theories and now a suspicious clip. Nakul Dhull’s exit from Bigg Boss 20 has left fans wondering whether his journey is really over. Amid speculation about his return, a video claiming to show him inside a secret room is making the rounds. But is there more to it than meets the eye?

Nakul, who entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show as a wildcard, was evicted following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar. His departure soon sparked speculation about a possible comeback, with secret-room theories adding to the buzz.

What does the viral clip show?

The video carries the text “Nakul Secret Room Clip Leaked” and appears to show him in a room with a pink bed, large mirrors and colourful interiors. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and black shorts, the figure resembling Nakul can be seen sitting on the bed and later lying down.

For fans waiting for a re-entry twist, the clip seemingly offers an answer. However, the claim attached to the video does not establish that it is actual footage from the show.

The detail raising doubts

The apparent distortion around Nakul’s arms is the detail that casts doubt on the clip’s authenticity, suggesting that it may have been generated or manipulated using AI.

While this raises questions about the footage, its origin has not been independently verified. The video should therefore not be treated as confirmation that Nakul is inside a secret room.

Will Nakul Dhull return?

Reports about Nakul’s possible return continue to circulate, but his re-entry remains unconfirmed. There is also no verified confirmation that the makers have moved him into a secret room.

For now, the viral clip adds another layer to the speculation. Whether Bigg Boss has a comeback planned for Nakul is still a question awaiting an official answer.