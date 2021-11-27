‘BB15’: Vishal wants to come back, calls his eviction unfair

New Delhi: Vishal Kotian was recently evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and he feels his eviction is unfair and he wishes to return on the show as a wild card contestant.

Vishal says: “I would have loved to stay till the end. I played the game giving my level best and played it to my potential. Getting evicted is of course disappointing and unfair.”

He adds: “But still I am satisfied as I went there to entertain and you liked me or not, you can never ignore me in the game and that is the best part.”

Vishal says that this time the show is moving ahead in a different way and it is not what earlier used to be.

“I have been following ‘Bigg Boss’ for quite long but it is not the same. The show has a simple format but this time they have complicated the format. Earlier eviction was done by the audience, now inmates are doing it and this is unfair. I can list the names from Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya to Simba Nagpal’s eviction was done by the inmates and this is not at all fair eviction. How can inmates decide who will go out of the house? It should be decided by the audience.”

He further shares that despite all the contestants raising fingers on him that he is double-faced and never brings out his reality, he remained everyone’s favourite: “I was everyone’s first choice. Be it Shamita who chose me to go inside the house from jungle first or Umar Riaz, who chose me to enter the VIP zone. So, they knew very well that I was a strong player and that is why tried to pull me down but ultimately I was their first choice inside the game.”

Vishal further talks about the contestants and their games. “Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz are strong players. Umar is playing to win the game like me. Shamita Shetty is weak as she is dependent on others. The show was also biased towards her as they brought her entire family. Karan fails to express himself though he wants to say many things. Nishant’s game is also not interesting. Rajiv Adatia is just passing time.”

He continues about wild card contestants, saying: “I am a big fan of Rakhi Sawant and she is a great entertainer. Rashami is sweet and Devoleena, who was targeting me always before entering the house, has nothing much left inside the house to do as I am out.”

He adds saying that if he returns back as wild card contestant he will be a bigger challenge than before for the contestants. “If I enter the house again, I will be a greater challenge as initially when I entered I was not aware of the contestants and many things but now I know the game.”

When asked whom he wants to see as the winner, he replies: “I want to see Umar Riaz as the winner and if I get inside the house again I will play my game with him.”