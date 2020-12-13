BBL 10: Joe Denly signs with Brisbane Heat

Brisbane, Dec 13 : England batsman Joe Denly has signed up with Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Denly, who played 11 games for the Sydney Sixers across BBL 7 and 8, will arrive in Australia early next week and link with the squad in the first week of January as soon as he completes two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine.

He will replace fellow Englishman Tom Banton who was granted a release from his contract for BBL 10 due to ‘bubble’ fatigue after being in a series of ‘bio-secure’ environments across the year.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann said Denly would be a valuable addition to the squad, providing another experienced batting option.

“Joe has a reputation of having a cool head in pressure situations and I can see him helping to control our innings, whether chasing or setting a target,” Lehmann said.

“We have said all along that this year’s BBL is going to be a squad game and we need to be adaptable and confident in our plans. As well as his obvious batting skills, Joe can be a good sounding board for our younger players and of course, give his insights around the group. We’re pretty excited to welcome such a classy and well-credentialled player to the club,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.