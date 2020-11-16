BBL: Tim Paine joins Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart: Hobart Hurricanes have completed their domestic signings with the addition of Australian Test captain Tim Paine for the Big Bash League season 10.

The right-handed batsman returns to the BBL for the first time in three seasons, Paine has a long history in purple. He was a member of the team’s inaugural squad back in 2011 and went on to captain the side from 2013 to 2017.

Paine said he was excited to be a part of the Hurricanes squad again for the 10th edition of one of the world’s premier T20 tournaments.

“I’m thrilled to be back with the Hurricanes for this 10th edition of the Big Bash League. The ‘Canes have been one of the strongest teams in the competition over the past couple of seasons, so to have a small opportunity to be a part of and contribute to that environment where required is something I’m really looking forward to,” Paine said in a statement.

“The talent in our squad is phenomenal, and as a proud Tasmanian, there’s no team I would rather make my return to the Big Bash with than Tasmania’s Team,” he added.

Cricket Tasmania’s CEO, Dominic Baker, added it was a coup to be able to add the name of Tim Paine to the Hurricane’s 2020-21 roster.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome Tim back to the Hurricanes this year. As obviously the Australian summer is a very busy time for all cricketers – no more so than the Australian captain – Tim won’t be able to be with the squad for their entire BBL|10 campaign due to his international commitments. However, we believe what he brings the team from an experience perspective is invaluable, and he will be a great asset for the continual off-field development of our group as well,” Baker said.

The Hurricanes have two more international signings to announce for this season, with the list to be announced in full by the end of the week.

Source: ANI