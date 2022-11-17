BBMP withdraws permission given to NGO to conduct SVEEP

Hyderabad: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday cancelled the permission given to an NGO, Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute for conducting SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation).

The step was taken after BBMP found that the NGO violated the conditions of the permission.

Apart from it, BBMP has appealed to the general public not to share their voter id details with the representatives of the NGO.

Why BBMP cancelled permission?

The press note by BBMP mentioned that the permission was cancelled due to violations of the conditions.

Earlier, a report published in The News Minute revealed that the NGO was reportedly misusing the permission given by BBMP to conduct SVEEP, a special voter awareness drive by the Election Commission.

It is reported that the NGO issued fake ID cards to their field agents. The ID cards claimed that the agents are Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the BBMP.

Using the id cards, the field agents were gathering personal information of the voters. The information includes caste, mother tongue, marital status, age, gender, employment details, education details, Aadhaar number, phone number, address, Voter ID number and email address.

How NGO obtained permission from BBMP?

The NGO that had approached BBMP offering voluntary service for SVEEP got permission on January 29, 2022.

The permission clearly mentioned that the NGO must not be associated with any political party. However, the TNM report claims that the NGO is associated with a company that runs campaigns for political parties.