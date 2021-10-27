BC organisations to support TRS in Huzurabad assembly bypoll

Hyderabad: Various BC organisations appealed to the voters to defeat the BJP’s candidate Etala Rajender in the Huzurabad Assembly by-election.

The BC organisations have announced their support to the TRS candidate in this election.

R. Krishnaiah, a BC leader in Telangana, said that the KCR government is seriously working for the upliftment of the BCs in the state.

Krishnaiah alleged that the BJP Government at Centre is against a caste-based census while the TRS supports it.

Krishnaiah said that the KCR Government had opened separate residential schools for BC students in Telangana.

The BC leader challenged the state BJP leaders to give details of schemes launched by the Central Government. “The Scheduled caste, Scheduled tribe, BCs and the Minorities in the country are against the BJP,” Krishnaiah said.