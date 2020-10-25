BCCI announce IPL playoff schedule, Dubai to host final

News Desk 1Published: 26th October 2020 1:25 am IST
Dubai, Oct 25 : Dubai will host the final of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the playoffs and the title clash.

Dubai will host the first qualifier on November 5 after which the eliminator and second qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 6 and November 8 respectively. The final will be played on November 10. All matches have been scheduled for a 7.30 p.m. IST start.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge to be played from November 4 to November 9 in Sharjah. The Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers will play three matches in the round-robin stage before the final on November 4, 5 and 7.

While the first and third matches alongwith the final have been scheduled to start at 7.30 p.m. IST, the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers is set for a 3.30 p.m. IST start.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

