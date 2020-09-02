BCCI announces CRED as official partner for IPL

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that CRED, a digital community of credit worthy individuals, merchants and institutions, will be the official partner of the Indian Premier League.

The three-year deal between the company and the BCCI will begin with the latest season of IPL on September 19 in the UAE.

“We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the ‘Official Partner’ of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the most innovative sporting leagues of the world and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said in a statement.

CRED founder and CEO Kunal Shah said he was extremely pleased to be associated with IPL, which without a question is among the most high-profile events on the world’s sporting calendar.

“IPL represents the pinnacle of consumer experiences, powered by a global community of cricketers, fans and enthusiasts. We look forward to participating in this festival of sporting excellence, which celebrates peak performance for the individual, the team and the community,” Shah said.

