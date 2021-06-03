BCCI ethics officer finds Rupa Gurunath guilty of conflict of interest

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) ethics officer Justice DK Jain on Thursday said that he has found Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) President Rupa Gurunath guilty of conflict of interest.

Apart from being the President of TNCA, Gurunath also holds the post of director in India Cements Ltd and the company runs Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

According to Justice DK Jain, a former judge of Supreme Court, these two posts are “in conflict of interest” and, as a result, he has flagged the issue.

“In my order, I have said that there is a conflict of interest as defined in the constitution. I have found that there is a conflict of interest as defined in the constitution and it’s not that because of holding only one post but basically link with the franchise. She is India Cements Ltd’s director. Now BCCI will decide further things,” DK Jain told ANI.

Talking about the earlier cases regarding Virat Kohli and Rajeev Shukla, the ethics officer said: “They all got adjourned because of the pandemic and I couldn’t refuse the adjournment because every family is affected that’s why around five-six complaints I could not deal with. So many things happened in between. At the moment can say that three-four orders will come.”

Rupa Gurunath had become the first woman to become president of a cricket association in India when she was elected as the TNCA chief in 2019.