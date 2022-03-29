BCCI invites bids for media rights of IPL seasons 2023-2027

Mumbai: The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the media rights for the Indian Premier League seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages and obligations etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 25 Lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax, according to a release by BCCI.

“I’m pleased to announce that @BCCI has issued the tender document for @IPL media rights for seasons 2023-27. With 2 new teams, more matches, more engagement, more venues, we are looking to take #TataIPL to newer and greater heights,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Twitter.

“The Tender document is now available for purchase. For the first time in @IPL history, the media rights will be e-auctioned. The e-auction will commence from June 12th, 2022. I’ve no doubts that with this process there will not only be revenue maximisation but also value maximisation, which will benefit India Cricket immensely,” he said.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till May 10, 2022.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to iplmediarights2022@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only after receipt of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion.