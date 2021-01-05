BCCI pays tribute to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his birth anniversary

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday paid tribute to former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on his 80th birth anniversary.

The apex body of cricket in India posted Pataudi’s pictures in whites and remembered the “bravest batsmen” to have ever played the game of cricket.

“Remembering MAK Pataudi – former India captain and one of the bravest batsmen to have ever played the game – on his 80th birth anniversary,” BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress tweeted, “Padma Shri & Arjuna awardee, one of the best captains of the Indian Cricket Team, Shri Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played a significant role in bagging many a laurels for India in International Cricket. We honour him today, on his birth anniversary”.

Cricket career of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

It may be mentioned that Pataudi had lost his right eye in a car accident and played most of the games without vision in his right eye. The right-handed batsman featured in 46 Test matches for India.

During his cricket career, he scored 2793 runs at an average of 34.91 with six hundred and 16 half-centuries. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests he played and won 9 of them.

Personal life

He was the son of a renowned cricketer Iftikhar Ali Khan and the Begum of Bhopal Sajida Sultan.

His grandfather, Hamidullah Khan, was the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal.

Source: With inputs from ANI