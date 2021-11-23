BCCI under fire as team India’s ‘halal only’ diet triggers row

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday found itself in the centre of a controversy after the Indian cricket team’s new dietary plan for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur triggered a massive backlash from netizens.

The new dietary plan allows players to only eat “halal meat” and bans consumption of beef or pork. However, it is important to note that the dietary requirement was prescribed by the team’s management and as such does not come from the BCCI.

It has to be noted that the BCCI secretary is Jay Shah, the son of union home minister Amit Shah who has in the past promoted vegetarianism.

The BCCI has reportedly clarified that this is to keep the players fit and healthy for upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) events and important series. However, nothing was able to extinguish the flames of anger from the Indian right-wing who see this as a conspiracy to “Islamize India” and took to Twitter to vent their anger.

The backlash didn’t only come from angry netizens, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders too questioned the BCCI over the dietary plan. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Goel termed it an “illegal decision” and targeted the cricket board saying “BCCI must remember that the board is being established in Hindustan not Pakistan.”



BCCI must remember that the board is being established in Hindustan not Pakistan.#BCCI_Promotes_Halal — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 23, 2021

Here are some more reactions:

Team India now being forced to have Halal Food after showing the knee by the woke BCCI



Is BCCI bending back to Halal lobby ? #BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/XM8gYfhT1M — Guruprasad Gowda (@Gp_hjs) November 23, 2021

#BCCI_Promotes_Halal If they are #Muslim we are also #hindu. And if they are Indian we are also Indian 🙂 Peace corporate with each other pic.twitter.com/mpsuRvcT0Y — Katora Khan (@Jay71608458) November 23, 2021

#BCCI_Promotes_Halal@BCCIdomestic @BCCI why are you acting like Pakistani cricket board ?



I strictly condemn such discriminatory food ( Halaal food )



Tomorrow you will ask non Muslim cricketer to pay Jazia tax#BCCI_Promotes_Halal — Travels Kunal (@TravelsKunal) November 23, 2021

Halal, is a religiously discriminatory practice that promotes differentiation between different religions !



BCCI should make clear if it is supporting religious discrimination by imposing Halal on Team India ?#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/jHozLLjff0 — Manjunath. R (@rmnath) November 23, 2021

There are 28 players contracted by @bcci



A+ grade :3

A grade :10 (1 mu$lim)

B grade :5

C grade:10 (1 mu$lim)



2 out of 28 (3.4%) are Mu$lims; But for them all other 26 players will also get Halal certified food.



Why Halal is mandatory in a secular india?#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/Y4ZMr35dOG — Sandeep Shinde (@sanatandeep_) November 23, 2021

The new dietary plan followed by the Indian team is profoundly disturbing, given that it lays emphasis on consuming only halal-certified meat products.#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/C9W4kYDajc — 🦚HARE KRISHNA (@SriCharana23) November 23, 2021

Some Netizens defended the BCCI’s decision and explained how halal meat is better and healthier.

🔸Halal is considered healthier bcz after slaughter, blood is drained from the arteries, ejecting most toxins bcz the heart continues to pump for a few sec after slaughter



🔸In jhatka, not all the blood is drained, leaving the meat tougher and drier."



#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/ynAyk8VLpX — R!zw@n (@riz1ahamed) November 23, 2021

Halal is considered healthier because after slaughter, blood is drained from the animal's arteries, ejecting most toxins because the heart continues to pump for a few seconds after slaughter.#BCCI_Promotes_Halal pic.twitter.com/ZXTRrXqMJW — Adil Ahmed (@Adilahmed809) November 23, 2021

Benefits of Halal Meat:

Halal meat is the Islamic practice of slaughtering the animal in such a way that all the blood is drained out from the arteries, ejecting most toxins as the heart continues to pump for a few seconds after the slaughter. Scientists have claimed that halal slaughtered meat is healthier than “jhatka meat”, in which the animal is killed instantly in one slash.