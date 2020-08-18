BCD appeals law officers to cooperate in reopening of courts

New Delhi, Aug 18 : The Bar Council of Delhi on Tuesday made an appeal to all the advocates practicing in the national capital to fully cooperate with and make use of the reopening of physical functioning of the courts on a rotational basis, which is likely to commence from September 1.

“We would appeal to all the advocates to fully cooperate and make use of the physical opening of courts on rotational basis to mitigate the hardship, and it is time for the coordination committee and the bar associations, and the advocates in general, to come forward to assist the Chief Justice and other judges of the High Court of Delhi to put in place a comprehensive plan and ensure that there is due compliance of the same, to obviate any adverse situation,” said a statement issued by K.C. Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD).

“We all have been facing a precarious condition due to the pandemic since March 2020, when the lockdown was imposed by the Government of India. The conditions due to total closure of the courts led to worse financial crisis even to survive, despite possible help by the bar council and the respective bar associations,” the statement said.

The bar body also stated that though a section of the law officers is against the same, but this is not an appropriate time for a debate on the matter.

“The continued closure for more than five months, with no certainty to open physical functioning, added to the agony in the prevailing conditions of the spread of coronavirus,” it added.

The statement further said that the necessity for physical functioning of the courts was eagerly awaited to enable advocates to earn their daily bread and butter.

“The issue was raised before the Chief Justice and other judges of the High Court of Delhi through various representations and discussions with representatives of Bar Associations, since the conduct of court proceedings through video conferencing was not accessible to most of the advocates, despite providing video conferencing facilities within the precincts of various courts,” the statement said.

On August 15, the Delhi High Court had said that subject to complete availability of public transport and subject to the situation in Delhi remaining stable, a plan would be evolved for gradual opening of physical courts from September 1 onwards.

