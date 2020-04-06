BCG clarified ‘India may not lift lockdown until Sept’ claim

Makkah Masjid on second Friday of Lockdown. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

NEW DELHI: Hours after media reports saying India may not lift coronavirus lockdown restrictions until September, the US-based consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on Friday has outrightly refuted the claim.

In the clarification statement, the consulting firm said that the document attributing the company has been circulating publicly without BCG’s authorisation.

“A BCG document, illustrating one scenario of how the COVID-19 virus might progress globally, has been circulating publicly without context or authorization from BCG,” the firm clarified.

“This document does not represent an “official BCG view,” nor does it purport to state how the pandemic will pan out,” BCG further stressed.

Earlier it was reported that the current nation-wide lockdown in India may not be lifted until September.

Prime Minister Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

