BCs urge centre to include caste-wise enumeration in 2021 census

Hyderabad: Leaders and members of backward castes met Minister of State for Home, G. Kishen Reddy on Wednesday regarding the 2021 census. Led by the National Backward Castes (BC) Welfare Association President R. Krishnaiah, representatives of 14 backward class groups requested the centre to take up the 2021 census with caste-wise enumeration.

At a high-level meeting on August 1, 2018, former Home Minister Rajnath Singh decided to take up the BC cast enumeration in the census. After the BJP returned to power last year, they changed their stance on the issue.

Krishnaiah said that several schemes from central and state governments for BCs ‘educational, employment, and political empowerment lack proper data about the group.

Hence, the denial of benefits to the community.

He claimed that the central and state governments faced problems in allocating welfare benefits to BC communities due to lack of such information.

Reddy assured the National Backward Castes Welfare Association that he would arrange a meeting between the BC faction and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this issue.

