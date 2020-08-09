B’desh condoles deaths in Kozhikode plane crash

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Aug 9 : Bangladesh has expressed deep shock at the loss of lives following an Air India Express plane crash at an airport in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 18 people and injuring over 100.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Saturday and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved families and the people of India on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, the government, and on his own behalf.

The Foreign Minister also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alam talked to the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan over the phone and expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives.

Shahriar tweeted: “Deeply saddened to learn the news of accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode and loss of precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. Wishing early recovery of the injured passengers.”

He conveyed deep sympathy for the family members of the victims and enquired about the injured Indian citizens.

Shahriar also wished early recovery of the injured.

Source: IANS

