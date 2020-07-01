B’desh COVID-19 restrictions extended till Aug 3

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has issued an order extending its restrictions on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus, it was reported on Wednesday.

The move came as the existing nationwide measures of similar nature expired on Tuesday evening, reports The Daily Star newspaper.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Tuesday night mentioning “the restriction will continue from Wednesday to August 3. Weekly holidays will also be under the purview of the restrictions”.

Without urgent need (work for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces), no one will be allowed to go outside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. during this period, said the notification.

Everyone must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and health guidelines outside home, the notification said, adding that violators will face legal actions.

Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed by 7 p.m. while hand-washing facilities, sanitisers, vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured at entries of malls.

Public transport, passenger vessels, trains and airplanes could operate their services on a limited scale with a limited number of passengers in approved regions.

No educational institution would be allowed to remain open during the restriction.

However, online courses or distance learning courses will continue and institutes can carry on administrative activities, The Daily Star quoted the notification as saying.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, zoning system like red, yellow and green zones will be implemented.

Bangladesh has so far reported 145,483 COVID-19 cases, with 1,847 deaths.

Source: PTI