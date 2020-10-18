B’desh Covid cases rise to 388,569; death toll touches 5,660

Dhaka, Oct 18 : Bangladesh on Sunday reported 1,274 new Covid-19 cases and 14 new deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

With the detection of 1,274 fresh infections, the tally rose to 388,569, while the death toll touched 5,660.

The official data showed that 11,866 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 303,972 including 1,674 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 per cent and the current recovery rate is 78.23 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.