B’desh issues over 200 import permits for 88K tonnes of onions

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Sep 20 : Bangladesh importers have been eagerly waiting for onion consignments to get cleared from Chittagong port, a day after the Indian government allowed pre-contracted onions to enter the markets.

According to the Chittagong Plant Quarantine Station, more than 200 import permits (IPs) were issued for 88,045 tonnes of onions from September 3 to 17.

Of them, 3,320 metric tonnes are from the Netherlands, 2,420 metric tonnes from New Zealand, 18,831 metric tonnes from Myanmar, 22,069 metric tonnes from Egypt, 6,451 metric tonnes from Turkey, 16,205 metric tonnes from China and 18,749 metric tonnes from Pakistan.

Md Ashaduzzaman Bulbul, Deputy Director of Chittagong Plant Quarantine Station, said that they were avoiding delays in issuing IPs to release the imported onions as quickly as possible.

The Indian government on September 14 banned exports of all types of onions to Bangladesh, citing a shortage in supply in India itself due to heavy rainfall and floods.

According to Khatunganj market wholesalers, Indian onions sold at 55 to 60 takas per kg on Sunday.

Visiting various kitchen markets of the port city, it was found that onions imported from India retailed at 65-70 takas per kg on Sunday.

General Secretary of Khatunganj Hamid Ullah Market Traders’ Welfare Association, Mohammad Idris, said that the overheated onion market would cool down with the arrival of big consignments.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.