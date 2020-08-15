B’desh mourns ‘Bangabandhu’ on 1975 carnage anniversary

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Saturday mourned the death of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the nation who was assassinated along with most of his family members in one of the worst political massacres 45 years ago.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is Rahman’s eldest daughter, paid homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of her father in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka, reports bdnews24.

While Hasina stood in silence, a contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave the state salute.

“Together, we have to remain prepared to resist any evil-attempt by the anti-liberation communal group, and anti-development and anti-democracy forces,” she said.

“The killers were able to assassinate Bangabandhu but they could not kill his dreams and ideals.

“Let the glory and ideals of the Father of the Nation’s sacrifice be reflected through our actions in the Mujib Year,” Hasina added.

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to turn the grief of the loss of Bangabandhu into strength and engage themselves in building a non-communal, hunger-poverty free and prosperous Bangladesh by upholding Bangabandhu’s philosophy.

“This should be our solemn pledge on this National Mourning Day,” she was quoted as saying by bdnews24.

On August 15, 1975, renegade army officials killed Rahman along with his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, and 12 other family members.

His security chief, a Special Branch Sub-Inspector, three guests and four domestic bits of help were also assassinated.

Daughters Hasina and Sheikh Rehana escaped the massacre as they were abroad at that time.

The massacre gave rise to a dark chapter in Bangladesh’s history with around one and a half decades of military dictatorship marked by bloody coups and counter-coups.

Meanwhile, the government and other organisations have announced programmes on a limited scale due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The people attending the National Mourning Day programmes will be required to wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The observation of the day – a public holiday – began with lowering the national flag at sunrise at the government, semi-government, autonomous, and private organisations along with the educational institutions and Bangladesh’s missions abroad.

The Awami League also hoisted black flags at its offices.

Source: IANS