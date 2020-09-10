B’desh PM Hasina likes to read, catch fish amid Covid-19

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Sep 10 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that she likes to read books and catch fish every morning since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Early morning after getting up in bed, I look for my prayer rug. After my prayers, the first thing I do after waking up is to make my own tea…if my younger sister (Sheikh Rehana) is there, she does it. Now Putul (her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain) is here. Whoever wakes up first makes it. We do our stuff,” said Hasina on Wednesday.

Hasina shed light on her morning chores in the Q&A session in Parliament on Wednesday. She added, “There’s this lake at the Ganabhaban (Official residence of Bangladesh Premier). When I go for a walk by the lake, I sit with a fishing rod and catch fish too.”

In times of the coronavirus outbreak, Hasina has slightly tweaked her routine. Her early morning walk now comes with a twist. She enjoys the sportsman’s thrill of the hunt – she goes fishing in the Ganabhaban lake.

The informal disclosure came as Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam asked the Premier, “After getting up in the morning children look for their mothers, young men look for their wives. And when I look for my mobile phone after getting up, my mother looks for the broom (to show her disapproval). So, what does the Prime Minister of Bangladesh look for?”

Hasina also mentioned that herfamily shows respect to even the domestic help, drivers and rickshaw-pullers as they have got the lesson from their family, particularly from their father and founder of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibar Rahman.

Hasina said they have been taught to address the driver as ‘Driver saheb’ and not to treat the maid and domestic help as ‘servants’ and not to give them any orders but rather to seek assistance from them showing respect.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.