B’desh reports 1,275 new Covid-18 cases

Dhaka, Sep 28 : Bangladesh reported 1,275 new novel coronavirus cases in a 24-hour time period, taking overall tally to 359,148, according to health officials.

The death toll jumped to 5,161 after 32 fatalities were registered on Sunday, bdnews24 reported citing data released by the health directorate.

The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period as another 1,714 patients recovered from Covid-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care.

It brings the total to 270,491.

A total of 10,685 samples were tested at 105 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.93 per cent, according to the data.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.31 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

Source: IANS

