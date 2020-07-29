B’desh reports 3,009 new Covid cases, tally 232,194

Dhaka, July 29 : Bangladesh has reported 3,009 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 232,194, health officials said on Wednesday.

Another 2,878 patients recovered from the disease through treatment at home and in hospital in the same period, raising the total to 130,292, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.

It puts the recovery rate at 56.11 per cent while the mortality stands at 1.31 per cent following the death of 30 men and five women in the last 24 hours, bdnews24 reported.

A total of 14,127 samples were tested at 82 authorised labs across the country during that time, 21.30 per cent of which returned positive results, according to government data.

Globally, over 16.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 660,428 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Source: IANS

