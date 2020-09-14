B’desh summons Myanmar envoy over military movement

Dhaka, Sep 14 : Bangladesh has summoned the Myanmar Ambassador amid military build-up on the other side of the border in Rakhine state, the media reported on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the development when Ambassador U Aung Kyaw Moe appeared before it on Sunday, bdnews24 quoted Delwar Hossain, the Director General of the Ministry’s Myanmar Desk, as saying.

“We’ve asked him to convey the message to the proper authorities,” Delwar said.

According to media reports, there have been suspicious movement of the Myanmar troops on fishing trawlers since September 11.

Foreign Ministry officials said the movement of troops may be part of Myanmar military’s ongoing conflict with the Arakan Army, who seek greater autonomy for the region.

One of the officials said the government fears any further conflict at the border may trigger another exodus of Rohingya Muslims who live in Rakhine.

Bangladesh hosts more than 1 million Rohingya refugees, most of whom fled Myanmar in 2017 during a military operation dubbed ethnic cleansing, said the bdnews24 report.

Bangladesh has tried to repatriate the refugees but they have refused to return until their security and rights were guaranteed in Myanmar.

Officials said the Foreign Ministry also asked the ambassador to take steps for the repatriation of the Rohingya.

Amid the refugee crisis, the Arakan Army, which recruits mostly from the Buddhist majority, bolstered the fight for greater autonomy for the western region.

Recently, two Myanmar soldiers in statements made under the Arakan Army’s custody confessed to Rohingya killings.

The two soldiers were also reportedly transported to The Hague in the Netherlands, where they could appear as witnesses or face trial at the International Criminal Court.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.