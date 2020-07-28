Be courageous to overcome Corona: Health Minister tells people

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Etela Rajender today expressed concern that Corona pandemic is causing a lot of inconvenience to mankind across the world.

The people can get rid of the virus problem with courage and timely treatment for corona, he appealed. Along with Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao at Warangal Rajender held a review meeting on prevention of virus spread.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that Covid -19 has become a major challenge to people. The minister appealed to the medical community to think out of box on related petty issues and offer better health services to Corona patients. The patients are seeking timely help and the doctors have to increase that confidence through timely services he said. While 81 percent asymptomatic people with Corona are getting recovered, he said.

The minister further urged those with symptoms have to check up with doctors. Dayakar Rao has said that the doctors have to work as per government policy to tide over Corona pandemic.

Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is for better equipment and facilities by spending more funds Rao said. There is no shortage of the funds and hospitals will have to offer improved services he said. The KCR Government is for prevention of Corona spread with people cooperation and involvement, Rao said.

Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MPs Prakash, Kavitha, MLAs and officials were present.