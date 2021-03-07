Beat up officials with bamboo sticks if they don’t listen, says Giriraj Singh

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 7th March 2021 3:43 pm IST
Giriraj Singh

Begusarai: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday advised the people of Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar to “beat up with bamboo sticks” those officials who appeared insensitive to their concerns.

“If someone (any government official) doesn’t listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate ‘nanga nritya’ by any official,” he made this statement while addressing a public gathering here.

“Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, village mukhiyas, District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates… these are all under obligation to serve the people,” said the minister who holds fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy farming portfolios.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 7th March 2021 3:43 pm IST
Back to top button